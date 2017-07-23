College Republicans sound off on Trump's first 6 months as president

July 20 marked President Trump’s first six months in office. The president has issued more executive orders so far than any other president in recent history. Removing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Paris Climate Accord, among other things, have been seen as achievements by his supporters.

But his young presidency has also seen zero major legislative accomplishments and ongoing investigations into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the presidential election.

It’s a tough time: The president’s approval rating is at an all-time low, with 41% of Americans supporting impeachment, far more than the 24% who supported President Nixon’s at the start of the Watergate scandal.

While many college Republicans supported Trump prior to the election, numerous chapters across the country took a stand against him and chose not to endorse the GOP nominee. Princeton, Harvard and Penn State all decided not to officially endorse Trump. Notre Dame supported Trump, but would not officially endorse him.

We asked five college Republicans — some who voted for Trump and some who didn’t — how the president has done in his first six months in office.