These refugees are doing the near-impossible: graduating from college

“Imagine your day with literally nothing to occupy your time — no books, no TV, no movies, no computer, no connectivity — in the worst of circumstances day after day.” That, says Southern New Hampshire University President Paul LeBlanc, is the grim reality of millions of young refugees whose plight means they don’t have access to education.

In fact, across the globe, only 1% of more than 65 million displaced refugees have access to higher education, according to the United Nations.

The U.S. only allows a small number of college-aged refugees into the country each year, leaving many without the opportunity to pursue a U.S. college degree. Only about 30,000 refugees aged 18 to 24 were allowed into the U.S. from 2013-2015.

With so few college opportunities for refugees, some U.S. colleges are developing programs — both physical and online — to help them earn college degrees for free or at reduced costs.

This week I report on SNHU's $10 million initiative to bring college education from the U.S. to refugee students around the world.