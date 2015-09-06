Florida Legislators Don't Know What "Unbiased" Means

Florida lawmakers just don’t seem to understand the concept of an “unbiased” voting map.

After yet another failed attempt following their second special session, it looks like Florida state lawmakers won’t be fixing what they messed up in the first place.

As a result of a 2012 lawsuit against the Republican led state legislature by groups like the League of Woman Voters and Common Cause, a Federal Supreme Court rejected their congressional map. Due to being so heavily gerrymandered and prevalent with “improper political intent”, the court ordered that a new, unbiased congressional map be drawn.

What led to this lawsuit in the first place was a gerrymandered 2012 congressional map that failed to comply with a new redistricting law. In 2010, following a 63 percent voter approval, Florida added a new constitutional amendment known as the “Fair District” law. This officially outlawed gerrymandering and no longer allowed lawmakers to create districts that politically favored either party or specific candidates.

Later revealed in court documents and testimony, legislators didn’t start from scratch like was intended. Instead, GOP political operatives slightly altered previous gerrymandered maps and secretly sent them to Republican staffers using fake emails. Obtained by plaintiffs in the 2012 lawsuit, it's revealed that Republican operative Marc Reichelderfer did just that. Draft maps found on his computer included identical features to those the legislative staff created.

And what type of election results did yet another gerrymandered election yield?

A map that consisted of 27 districts resulting in 17 Republicans and 10 Democrats. Only two districts had margins of victories that were less than 5 percent, causing the other 25 districts to be considered non-competitive races. For a state that consists of 415,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans and an election year that Democrats did well in, the Florida congressional results were not reflective of voter turnout.

And how do you create congressional districts that will do this? By using his parochialization of power, Reichelderfer concentrated deep blue areas into fewer districts while dispersing more red areas throughout numerous, less competitive districts.

Upon inspection by Dan Smith, political science Professor at the University of Florida, he discovered the first map Reichelderfer created favored 14 Democrats and 13 Republicans. He then discovered that Reichelderfer crafted a series of maps that gradually gave Republicans the upper hand, which he did so by grouping together more blacks and registered Democrats, especially in District 5.

Many have turned to advocating for bipartisan panels or independent commissions to redraw their districts in a non-partisan fashion. However, only 6 states currently do that nationwide. When analyzing the votes behind election results, it's quite apparent this country has serious congressional redistricting issues. In that same year thanks to previous gerrymandering by state Republican leaders, Democrats only picked up 8 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives despite receiving 1.4 million more votes than Republicans nationwide.

In a country where gerrymandering and boundary control has been around since before the civil rights era, I doubt it will be disappearing anytime soon. With conservative power maintaining control of the local state agendas, southern politics will continue to remain immersed in a sea of red.