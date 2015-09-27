Photo IDs- The Modern Day Poll Tax

The struggle continues 50 years after the Voting Rights Act to ensure every American has the right to vote. Source

On August 6, 1965, President Johnson signed into the law what came to be landmark legislation that forever changed this country. The Voting Rights Act no longer allowed voter disenfranchisement on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, money or literacy. The Jim Crow era laws that plagued elections for decades -- white primaries, literacy tests, poll taxes-- were no more. The fight for voting rights was finally over...Until 48 years later.

On June 25, 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, opening the floodgates for states to alter voting laws. States were no longer required to receive permission from the federal government before making any changes to their state's voting procedures.

Although states had already begun a push to enact laws such as stricter voter ID laws, reducing early voting and eliminating same day registration, they became much worse. As of April of this year, 32 states have enforced stricter voter ID requirements with 17 of those states requiring photo ID. Prior to the 2006 election, there were zero states that required a government issued photo ID in order to vote.

With all these new voter ID laws springing up in state legislatures across the country, one may think voter fraud is rampant, but this couldn't be farther from the truth.

In a comprehensive investigation led by Justin Levett, a Loyola Law School professor, only 31 credible voter impersonations were discovered out of the past 1 billion votes cast.

Yes, you read that correctly-- 1 BILLION. Since every major election from 2000 through 2014, Levitt only found 31 cases that these new types of voter ID laws could have prevented. For all you stats people out there, that's only 0.0000031% of votes cast. To put it in perspective, you're way more likely to get struck by lightening or attacked by a shark than have an individual commit in-person voter fraud.

So what's the big deal if people have to get a new form of ID? All you do is go to the DMV and pick one up, right?

Wrong. Requiring voters to obtain this new form of ID costs money and time. It’s a burden that was wrongfully created to fix an issue that does not exist. Eleven percent of eligible voters nationwide currently lack the proper form, and 500,000 don't have access to a vehicle and live more than 10 miles away from the nearest state ID issuing office. More than 1 million of these eligible voters are below the poverty line and again live more than 10 miles from a state ID issuing office. Due to budget cuts in Alabama, the state will be closing 45 of its 49 driver's license offices across the state. Despite this drastic change, Alabama still has strict voter ID laws in place.

On top of the burden of getting there, they're required to provide a birth certificate, which is around $25. The infamous poll tax of pre-civil rights era in the 1900s hasn't gone away-- It simply has a new name with a higher price tag. In current dollars, the poll tax of the early 1900s would only be $10.64.

It's no secret that voter ID laws overwhelmingly affect the poor and minority voters across the country. Republican politicians at every level of government--local, state and national-- have manufactured a fear of fictional widespread voter fraud and crafted policies in order to "fix" it that are preventing millions of eligible voters from exercising their constitutional right.

We should be making voting easier, not harder. The point of a representative government is that you engage everyone in the political process. Let's expand early voting, add weekend voting days, increase voter registration drives and encourage--not discourage--Americans to vote.

As Senator Elizabeth Warren puts it, "The push to restrict voting is nothing more than a naked grab to win elections that they can’t win if every citizen votes."