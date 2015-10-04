Heritage or Hate?

One hundred and fifty years after the civil war, the Confederate flag still flies high all across America, especially in the Deep South.

Following in the wake of the tragic mass shooting of nine Charleston, South Carolina church members during a Bible study in June, the debate over the Confederate flag was unleashed. When Dylann Roof, 21, was discovered to be the shooter, it caused a heated debate over the state flag after his deeply rooted racist, pro-confederate ties were revealed. Roof had posted images of burning American flags and proudly posing in front of Confederate flags while brandishing a collection of guns, which struck a chord with the American people.

The Confederate flag does not simply represent the heritage of the Old South. It represents a time period when American ideals included slavery, all the way to Jim Crow and pre-civil rights laws. Discrimination was at the very root of this flag’s origins.

Hundreds of thousands of lives were lost while bearing this flag on the battlefield in an attempt to keep slavery legal. African Americans, up until the civil rights era and for years to follow, lacked the same rights as white people. As depicted in the documentary Freedom Riders, it's apparent the Confederacy created their flag around hate and will forever have association of the old segregated South.

To white southerners and African Americans, the flag has a much different meaning. From 1619-1865 blacks were enslaved and sold as property, often splitting up families. The backbone of the southern economy was based on the black slave labor. Even for decades following emancipation and reconstruction, blacks were far from having the same rights as the rest of the country's white population. With Jim Crow laws and lynching in full effect, it wouldn't be until the 1960s that African Americans gained the right to vote and slowly chip away at other racial segregation and unconstitutional laws. Still today the Ku Klux Klan is publicly active and actively recruits by giving out flyers with candy. They also held a rally at the South Carolina state capitol following the removal of the Confederate state flag. The Confederate flag is still used as a symbol for their Klan, adding it to their flyers, logos and waving them at rallies.

One could even argue the Confederate flag is America's Swastika. This is not to undermine the horrifying events of the Holocaust and put them on the same level as Jim Crow era America, but they are similar when it comes to this aspect. Following the Holocaust,Germany banned the use of the insignia and flag. To this day, it is illegal to conduct the Heil Hitler salute or to display the Nazi swastika anywhere.

From lynching to segregation to stripping Americans of their rights, one cannot seriously argue against the fact the Confederate flag was created based on the racial hatred of African Americans, not the heritage of the South.