The War on the Poor

More states are crafting legislation that increases the amount of welfare recipients who will be forced to take random drug tests without probable cause. With few tests returning positive, the results have proven to be a waste of taxpayer money. Source

Just over 50 years ago, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared an "unconditional war" on poverty during his State of the Union address. With the hope of ushering in a new era of government programs that would lift people out of poverty and prevent it in the future, his administration -with the help of congress- implemented various new policies.

Four major pieces of legislation would forever change the role government played on the economy: expanding Social Security, creating Medicare and Medicaid, making the food stamp program permanent, establishing the Job Corps and heavily increasing funding in education.

In our modern era of politics, the fight has shifted from a "war on poverty" to a "war on those in poverty."

Since welfare reform in 1996, nearly all states have proposed some sort of legislation that would require both welfare recipients and applicants to take drug tests. As of July 2015, at least 18 states had put forth legislation that would require welfare recipients to undergo some type of drug testing or screening.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott's law to drug test every single applicant, despite a lack of reasonable suspicion, led to the measure being ruled unconstitutional in 2013 by a federal judge. Having violated the Fourth amendment's "unreasonable search and seizures" clause, the ruling judge concluded that -"citizens do not abandon all hope of privacy by applying for government assistance." Many more states would have implemented their similarly proposed legislation- However, some revised their laws, adding a "reasonable suspicion" clause. After spending more than $118,000 to administer drug testing in a four month period, only 108 out of 4,086 applicants tested positive.

In theory, the reasoning behind these conservative policies that legislators have fought for is to prevent welfare recipients from using taxpayer money to purchase illegal substances. That would mean enough applicants or recipients would have to test positive and have their benefits revoked in order to offset the costs of the administered drug tests. Clearly this has not been the case.

After years of implementation in seven different states, it's proven to yield extremely poor results. With more than $1,000,000 already spent on existing programs, results show that applicants test positive at a lower rate than the general public. All but one state tested positive at a rate less than one percent, while the national average is 9.4 percent.

Many legislators attempt to justify these laws with the false assertion that it corrects a non-existent problem. Not only is it statistically ineffective based on numerous states' results across the country, it's been ruled unconstitutional. If Gov. Scott and others want to randomly drug test someone who is benefiting from much needed support of taxpayer money, then he should've taken the urine test that Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi offered during a press conference.

It's time that government leaders continue the fight on poverty by fighting real problems with real solutions. Wage a war on poverty, not the poor.