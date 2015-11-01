What Happened to Investing in Our Nation's Youth?

Teachers, schools, and students. Underpaid, underfunded, and under-educated.

This is what we've let our country, the most prosperous and opportunistic in the world, do to our school systems and future leaders of America.

In the 1960s during Lyndon Johnson's presidency, one of the pillars of his Great Society agenda that combated poverty and racial injustice, was education funding. After only a month of taking office, President Johnson signed his first piece of education legislation into law. The Higher Education Facilities Act of 1963 authorized substantially more college aid, provided better college libraries, ten to twenty new graduate centers, multiple new technical institutes, classrooms for several hundred thousand students, and more than twenty-five new community colleges every year.

But President Johnson wasn't finished.

In 1964, the National Defense Education Act was updated and increased funding to educational institutions. Yearly loan limits were raised from $1,000 to $2,500 and the lifetime total was doubled from $5,000 to $10,000. In 1965, the Elementary and Secondary Education Act signified the first time the federal government would substantially help local and state governments fund their schools. This bill allotted for 1 billion dollars a year to schools with a high concentration of low-income children, known as Title I schools. He followed up with the Higher Education Act of 1965, which increased federal funding to universities, created scholarships, provided low-interest loans for students, and created a National Teachers Corps. In 1968, the Bilingual Education Act provided local school districts with federal funding in order to serve the needs of students with limited English-speaking skills.

So what have we done since then to improve our education system? We've cut teacher salaries, under-funded schools, and continued to water-down academic standards that leads to an insufficient education.

In the past four years since 2011, federal education funding has been cut by nearly 15 percent. A report conducted by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities has also found that at least 30 states are providing less funding per student than prior to the recession. Fourteen of these thirty states have slashed their funding by more than 10 percent.

Percent change in spending per student, inflation-adjusted, for the fiscal years from 2008 to 2015. Source

These deep cuts in education spending have a profound effect on the states' school system. Almost half of the total amount of education spending comes from the state and local government. Funding cuts severely threaten the quality of our education system; a system that used to give us an edge over other countries. They hinder school districts’ abilities to instill high-quality education and prepare our students to be future leaders of this country. It poses long-term negative effects on the nation’s economic well-being.

The report also found that based on federal employment data, these deep cuts have slowed the economy's recovery after so many teachers and employees within the industry were laid off.

In 2013, the national average K-12 teacher salary was around $56,000. However, this is the pay that many tenured teachers who have been in the education system for years, if not decades, receive after slowly working their way up. The national average starting salary for these K-12 teachers that same year was a mere $36,000.

When it comes to funding our nation's youth and their educational system, whether it be from classroom supplies to teacher salaries, it should be unacceptable from a moral and economical perspective that we would ever accept cutting education spending.