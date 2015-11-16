Why You're Worth More DEAD Than Alive to Your Company

These are just a few of the most well known companies that take out COLI policies on their employees.

"Life insurance is traditionally used to guard against the death of breadwinners. This is an investment scheme."

In the wake of the worst economic collapse in modern history, President Franklin D. Roosevelt sought to fix a broken, corrupt and unregulated system of how America conducted its business.

With the proposition of the New Deal, a revolutionary set of ideas for the time, sought to bring together labor, business, and government to cooperate in a cohesive partnership. His mindset was to put forth a system of government oversight and regulation that would better control markets and ensured they not only worked better, but were less corrupt. In a sense, FDR was saving capitalism from itself of failing markets and large monopolies.

With President Roosevelt's new government organizations such as the SEC, FDIC, etc., the New Deal was successful in breaking up large monopolies and placing what was the start of Wall Street and banking regulations.

Unfortunately, as many companies continued to increase in size, power and money over the next 75 years, so would their tactics of legally exploiting their workers for a quick payday.

Paul Smith, a Wal-Mart employee for 18 years, should have been relieved to discover his company took out a life insurance policy on his wife, Ladonna. After working there for 18 months as a cake decorator, she passed away following an asthma attack.

Ladonna left behind a husband and two young kids, along with more than $100,000 worth of medical bills and a $6,000 funeral.

How much of the life insurance policy did her family receive? Not a single dime. And better yet, Wal-Mart, one of the richest companies in the world, earned an extra $81,000.

Reality reveals that employees are worth more dead than alive to their companies. More than 200 known companies take out Corporate-Owned Life Insurance (COLI) policies on their employees. It's estimated that one-quarter of all Fortune 500 companies have COLI policies, which covers about 5 million employees nationwide. Originally started in the 1980s, this scheme to make an extra buck by large and small companies became known as 'Dead Peasant' policies.

Prior to corporate greed discovering the policies, they were originally only taken out on executive level employees that would be very difficult to replace. The reasoning behind this was for the company to receive compensation for any employee that would place an extra financial burden on replacing that person as well as any transition costs that are associated.

However, companies soon realized they could do the same with lower level employees without their consent. So when the insured employee dies, the company files an insurance claim and gets a big payout based on the insurance policy value.

And best of all, prior to 2006, the insurance benefits to the company were tax free. In most cases, the family was unaware of such unethical behavior by their company until the death of their loved one. There were no federal laws that forced employers to disclose these insurance policies to their employees. The only way they could've found out was through an employer's voluntary disclosure. Most companies hid it in the fine print or simply ignored state laws that attempted to prohibit this activity.

This scheme caught more attention as big companies like Wal-mart, Nestle and Winn Dixie were taken to court. Forcing Congress to take action, they created minimum consent requirements for employers.

As of 2006, 1 out of every 5 insurance policies was a COLI. Over a 5 year time span, companies expect to receive more than $9 billion in tax breaks from these policies. Wal-Mart alone took out more than 350,000 COLI policies between 1993 and 1996. Nestle had policies on 18,000 workers as of 2002 and Enron had $500 million worth of policies on workers.

It comes down to an ethics question; Is it appropriate for companies to be partaking in such a practice involving their own employees' lives? Is it right for big companies like Wal-Mart to make millions of extra dollars every year, thanks to their employee's death?

I have a hard time believing a leader like FDR, a pioneer of government oversight and regulation to combat corruptive business practices, would allow this continue like it has for decades.

For the full list of known companies that have been discovered taking COLI policies on their employees, here is the link.

