Democrat John Edwards Wins Louisiana Governor's Race

Democrat John Edwards celebrates his victory over Republican David Vitter for the Louisiana Gov.'s race. This is the first time since 2008 that a Democrat has won a statewide election in Louisiana. Source

The state of Louisiana didn't always use to be so red; at least when it comes to governors.

Since the year 1900, there have only been three Republican governors who all served after 1979 (not including Buddy Roemer who switched parties from Democrat to Republican during his term). Twenty five of the twenty eight governors have been Democrats, something many of us probably don't realize due to Louisiana's conservative, segregationist past and continued conservative control of the state legislature.

As of last night, November 21, another Democrat can be added to that list. John Bel Edwards won his gubernatorial runoff election against Republican Senator David Vitter, something that was somewhat surprising. After neither candidate receiving the majority of the general election vote, they had to have a runoff.

Vitter, who was once considered a "shoo-in" to replace Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal with a large poll lead at the beginning of the month, lost significant ground with public perception resulting from a scandal.

In what's known as the 2007 "DC Madam" scandal, Vitter was reported to have connections with prostitutes. In a series of TV ads, Edwards accused the senator of choosing "prostitutes over patriots" when Vitter allegedly answered a prostitute's call shortly after missing a vote honoring a group of 28 soldiers. Vitter later admitted he was a client of an escort service after his phone number was found linking him to a D.C. prostitution ring.

Edwards was a veteran who earned a degree from West Point and served as an army ranger. His win was the first Democratic win of a statewide race in Louisiana since Obama was elected president in 2008.

Vitter said he will not seek reelection in the US Senate once his current term is over next year.

Upon hearing the election results, Edwards called his win a "victory over business as usual in the state."

There's a "breeze of hope" across the state and he joked: "I did not create this breeze of hope ... but I did catch it, and I thank God I did."

"The people of Louisiana have chosen to believe that we can do better, and that by doing better, we will be better," Edwards said. "And I commit to you, we will be better as a result of tonight."