No Worries Suspected Terrorists, We'll Still Sell You Guns

If convicted felons, domestic abusers and those with a history of mental health issues aren't allowed to buy guns, then certainly those on the no-fly list and terror watch list can't buy them either, right?

Wrong.

In the years following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, congress created a new initiative to prevent firearms from landing in the hands of prior criminals. After being shot and killed with a rifle that was purchased through a mail-order from one of the National Rifle Association's (NRA) magazines called American Rifleman, there was a national movement to put in place stricter gun restrictions on buyers.

In an attempt to prevent future gun purchases from former convicted felons through both mail-orders and in-store transactions, congress passed the Gun Control Act of 1968. Even then-NRA Executive Vice President Franklin Orth supported the measures, stating, "We do not think that any sane American, who calls himself an American, can object to placing into this bill the instrument which killed the president of the United States." This act prohibited certain people from buying guns, such as fugitives, people formally convicted of crimes that were punished by a prison sentence of a year or more, substance abusers, and people convicted of violence domestic crimes.

This was for good reason, considering a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association analyzed purchasers of handguns in California and found that buyers with at least one prior misdemeanor conviction were more than seven times as likely as those with no prior criminal history to be charged with a new offense after a handgun purchase.

The 1968 act also forced retailers and individuals selling firearms to obtain a Federal Firearms License (FFL) and meet certain requirements.

Following the death of his press secretary, James Brady, during an assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan in 1981, further restrictions were added to the act.

The Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act (The Brady Bill) was passed in 1993 that mandated federal background checks on all firearms. However, there were (and still are) major loopholes for people to legally obtain guns without any type of background check.

Background checks are only required if you purchase a gun through a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), which includes retailers and some individuals. There is no required background check if you buy a gun online, through a gun show, or through some private sales.

Now, another loophole has been raised on a national level regarding the sale of firearms to people on the terror watch and no-fly lists.

Currently, there are zero laws prohibiting known or suspected terrorists from purchasing firearms. According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), "membership in a terrorist organization does not prohibit a person from possessing firearms or explosives under current federal law." That means for the 700,000 people or so on the FBI's terrorist watch list, they are free to legally purchase any firearms they want.

The GAO recently discovered that between 2004 and 2014, suspected terrorists tried to purchase guns from licensed dealers at least 2,233 times. In 2,043 of those cases, at a rate of 91 percent, they succeeded.

Steps were taken, yet again, earlier this year by Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) in an attempt to end this dangerous loophole. Calling their bill the "Denying of Firearms and Explosives to Dangerous Terrorists Act of 2015", it would've prevented thousands of future suspected terrorists from purchasing guns and would allow a way for people to dispute if they believed they were wrongly placed on the watch-list.

Not surprisingly, the NRA and many Republicans in congress continue to oppose the bill. Earlier this month, every Senate Republican except for one voted to block the bill from even coming to the floor for a vote, arguing that it wouldn't stop criminals from obtaining guns because they would get them illegally.

Senator and presidential candidate Marco Rubio voiced his opposition, claiming "These are everyday Americans that have nothing to do with terrorism..." and believes that a "very significant number" are on the list by mistake, although he failed to provide any statistics.

While there are legitimate complaints about the exponential growth of the no-fly and terror watch-lists within the past few years, as well as the vague guidelines as to what may land your name on the list, opponents of these types of bills should advocate for new, specific terms for the lists. Instead of arguing that it isn't worth denying potential terrorists and flight risks their right to buy guns in order to save future lives, they should argue for reform.

Following the failed attempt to pass the Senate bill, President Obama called it "insane" that people on the no-fly list can walk into a store and buy a gun. "If you’re too dangerous to board a plane, you’re too dangerous, by definition, to buy a gun."

An issue that appears so simple, like keeping guns out of the hands of potential terrorists, is injected with such irrational ideology and fear that it can't muster enough support to become law.

Co-author of the bill Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) put it best when he said, "It's time for common sense to prevail before it's too late."