Sanders, Cruz Projected to Win Wisconsin Primaries

Registered voters in Wisconsin will head to the polls on April 5th to cast their vote for a presidential candidate.

With time running out, candidates are getting in their last ditch effort to win over voters in Wisconsin. On the Republican side, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is leading the pack in the polls while Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) isprojected to take home the Democratic primary. Republican Gov. Scott Walker has officially endorsed Ted Cruz, giving him a boost in the polls. As a well-respected governor within the Republican Party, Scott Walker’s nomination will go a long way for the Republican Senator as he continues the delegate battle against business mogul Donald Trump.

Even before various setbacks in Trump’s campaign such as the arrest of his campaign manager, comments about Cruz’s wife and controversial statements about punishing women who get abortions, Trump has never had the momentum in Wisconsin. Cruz recently said in a CNN Town Hall that he would most likely not support Trump should he become the Republican nominee, commenting, “I think the whole country is looking to Wisconsin right now to make a choice in this race, and I think the choice Wisconsin makes is going to have repercussions for a long time to come.” Even before the arrest of his campaign manager, Trump’s unfavorable rating in Wisconsin was more than 70 percent.

As for Sanders, a large win in Wisconsin is a must. With 96 delegates up for grabs, the trailing Senator needs all the delegates he can get if he wants a chance of catching Hillary Clinton. After large victories in Washington, Hawaii and Alaska, the Sanders campaign has the momentum. What started out as a “no-name” Senator from Vermont has turned into Hillary Clinton’s worst nightmare. With a huge swing in the polls within a matter of days, the former Secretary of State has managed to hand the lead off to Sanders, who not only closed the gap, but is projected to win by a large amount.

Despite the motivation many Wisconsin voters may have to come out and vote, many will be turned away. Thanks to a new controversial voter-ID law signed by Gov. Scott Walker, Democrats and minorities will be disproportionately turned away from the polls for not having proper ID to vote. This will be the first presidential election since the gutting of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court and is bound to show us the chilling effects of upending parts of the 50-year-old law.