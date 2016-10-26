Florida Counties Alachua, Marion Begin Early Voting

The entrance to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office in downtown Gainesville on Monday at the beginning of early voting. Residents in many Florida counties have until Nov. 5 to vote early. (Ramsey Touchberry/WUFT News)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Early voting is now underway in many counties in the north-central Florida area. However, not all counties offer the same accessibility to the polls.

This election Marion County has nine early voting locations, which comes out to 1 for every 59,000 of the county's 230,800 registered voters. On the other hand, Alachua County only has three locations, which is 1 for every 25,000 of their 177,798 registered voters.

Alachua County's Supervisor of Elections Pam Carpenter says the reason for this are the laws surrounding what type of buildings they may use. However, she still expects the majority of voters to vote early.

"We normally average with the presidential election somewhere between 70 to 80 percent. I think this one is going to be more in the 80 percent range," Carpenter said.

Although they weren't able to add more locations this election, Carpenter reminds voters there are various ways to cast your vote.

"We always talk about voting as easy as one, two, three," Carpenter said. "You can request a ballot and we'll mail it to you and you can vote in the comfort of your home, you can go to one of the early voting sites during the two week period that we're open before the election, or you can go to your poling place on election day and cast your ballot there as well."

University of Florida student Ellie Portillo was voting early and says even though the closest place was two miles from campus, it's still accessible for most students.

"I think that not all do, but most have a moped or a car and they do come downtown so it's easier to hear about it and be familiar with where to go," Portillo said.

Marion County's Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox says they added three new locations this year to bring their total to nine in order to better serve all parts of the county.

"We tried to get a site in each of the four quadrants of the county if you divded the county into four quadrants. We tried to put at least one site in each of those as well as one here at our elections office.

Early voting in Alachua County will be everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and in Marion County from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until November 5th.

Alachua County early voting sites

Marion County early voting sites