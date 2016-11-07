Florida NAACP Chapters Offer Free Rides to Polls

The Alachua County NAACP is offering free rides to voters on election day. Black votes across the state are up compared to 2012. (Ramsey Touchberry/WUFT News)

Gainesville, Fla. – The Alachua County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will be offering voters free rides to their nearest polling locations tomorrow.

Thirty to forty volunteers with the Alachua County NAACP will use their own vehicles to drive voters to the polls, no matter what their party affiliation is.

“We’re non-partisan so we support people who support our efforts and we can’t tell them who to vote for,” said Evelyn Foxx, Alachua County NAACP chapter president. “We just want them to vote.”

Early voting results for African-Americans in Alachua County have been lower than Foxx had hoped.

“On Friday when I checked, only 6,000 of the 26,000 African-Americans registered have cast their votes. I haven’t checked today to see where we are, but I don’t think 2,000 to 3,000 African-Americans voted over the weekend,” Foxx said. “We’re not even close to half of the African-American voters yet so that’s where our push is.”

Contrary to Alachua County, early voting turnout for African-Americans across the state is actually much higher this year than in 2012. As of Nov. 6, there were roughly 834,600 early votes from African-Americans while only around 550,000 had voted at this time in 2012, according to Dan Smith, a University of Florida political science professor who conducts nonpartisan research on Florida’s voter rolls.

In addition to the free rides, Foxx said they will have a team of more than a dozen lawyers available for any voters who come across problems at the polls.

“I don’t anticipate us having voter fraud or voter intimidation, so we just hope all goes smooth in Alachua County for us. However, they are available and will be on site at locations tomorrow starting at 7 a.m.,” Foxx said.

The Florida State Branch of the NAACP is providing this initiative statewide in more than 35 counties and cities including, but not limited to, Tampa, Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville and Ocala.

For rides in Alachua County, call Evelyn Foxx at (352)-870-7013 or (352)-246-1776. For more information, voter assistance or to find rides to the polls throughout the state, call the NAACP state chapter at (305)-915-4701.