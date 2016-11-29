Trump Falsely Claims 3 Million People Voted Illegally (Poll Question)

President-elect Trump has once again made history.

In a claim unlike anything we've seen from previous presidents, Trump made a fact-less allegation that "millions of people" voted illegally for Hillary Clinton.

Just four minutes later he tweeted, "It would have been much easier for me to win the so-called popular vote than the Electoral College in that I would only campaign in 3 or 4 states instead of the 15 states that I visited. I would have won even more easily and convincingly (but smaller states are forgotten)!"

But what really started this rumor of illegal voting was actually - ironically - another tweet. Gregg Phillips, founder of the "voter fraud" reporting app VoteStand, tweeted on Nov. 11 that there were more than 3 million illegal citizens that voted.

Two days later, Phillips tweeted again about further legal actions they would seek.

InfoWars, a conspiracy website run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, then picked up the story a day later with the title: REPORT: THREE MILLION VOTES IN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION CAST BY ILLEGAL ALIENS. The article has been shared more than 50,000 times on Facebook.

So is this claim true?

PolitiFact reports that the only evidence InfoWars was going off is Phillips’ tweet and VoterFraud.org. No report was found on VoterFraud.org and Phillips refuses to explain how he arrived at that number and what methods he used.

For historical reference, an investigative project conducted by News 21 found only 56 cases of non-citizens voting from 2000 to 2011.

Phillips also isn’t the most neutral party to be judging voter fraud. Phillips is a former finance director of the Alabama Republican Party former executive director of the Mississippi Republican Party and former managing director of a super PAC that supported Newt Gingrich’s 2012 campaign for president.

These tweets from Trump come after the Clinton campaign announced they will be joining the efforts of third-party candidate Jill Stein to conduct a recount in Wisconsin. Stein is also seeking recounts in Pennsylvania and Michigan and it’s something Trump is calling a “scam.”

Since Phillips failed to reveal how he concluded that 3 million illegal people voted, PolitiFact rated the statement inaccurate and completely false.