This 19-year-old college student lived a normal life in southern California. That is, until one morning he woke up to both of his parents being arrested by border patrol agents in front of their house.

The student was left to care for his three younger siblings. Through the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, they've been able to raise nearly $70,000 to help with expenses. With the help of friends of family, they continue to fight for their parents' release.

Read the story in its entirety at the link.