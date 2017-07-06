How the diplomatic rift over Qatar could affect students abroad

This story was originally published on June 9.

Qatar has found itself in deep trouble with some of its neighbors, in part, thanks to a fake news story planted by the Russians.

Each year, thousands of college students from around the world study abroad at one of six U.S. universities in Qatar.

But nine countries have announced they are severing trade and diplomatic ties with Qatar in what’s being called one of the biggest Middle Eastern political disasters in years. How will that affect the American study abroad programs based in the small Middle Eastern country?