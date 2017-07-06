LGBT advocates at private colleges vow to stand strong after DeVos wavers on protections

This story was originally published June 19.

If LGBT students at private colleges face discrimination, does the U.S. Department of Education have their back?

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recently made comments raising that very question. Some advocates see her stance on civil rights protections as unclear at best.

And this issue is not just theoretical — nearly a dozen private university LGBT students have alleged discrimination over the past five years, particularly at religious-affiliated institutions.

It turns out LGBT students at private, religious colleges don't have as much protection against discrimination as you might think.