Up to 14% of community college students are homeless, new study says

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Thu Jul 6, 2017
Discuss:
In my article this week for USA TODAY College, I tell the story of a 35-year-old mom who's homeless and going back to school. But her situation is far from unique.

The study surveyed more than 30,000 students at 70 community colleges in 24 states. It found that 13-14% of students were homeless and about half were housing insecure, meaning they’ve missed rent payments or couch-surf from place to place. The survey also found that two-thirds of community college students are food insecure, meaning they lack the resources to properly feed themselves.

