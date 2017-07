At public universities in Georgia, if you’re 21 or older and have a firearm license, you can now legally carry a concealed firearm to some classes and on certain parts of campus.

House Bill 280, also known as a “campus carry” law, made Georgia the 10th U.S. state to enact such a law when it went into effect July 1.

Is guns on college campuses a good idea?