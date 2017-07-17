This League of Legends gamer just got a college scholarship for eSports

When Jordan Zakrajsek saw the 2012 League of Legends World Championship finals on T.V., gaming became a part of his life.

And once he got his first gaming computer about a year later, he was hooked.

“Not including high school, he does three things in his life,” says Zakrajsek’s father, Rick. “He sleeps, works one or two days a week and he plays the rest of the time.”

And now, Zakrajsek is moving on to Lourdes University in Ohio, with a varsity athletic scholarship. But it’s not for football or basketball: It’s for the multiplayer online battle game League of Legends.