Alt-right leader Richard Spencer out at Texas A&M, but may be in at U Florida

The alt-right rally at Texas A&M University scheduled to be hosted September 11 by white nationalist Richard Spencer has been cancelled.

In a press release Monday, the university cited safety concerns as the main reason.

“After consultation with law enforcement and considerable study, Texas A&M is cancelling the event scheduled by Preston Wiginton at Rudder Plaza on campus on September 11 because of concerns about the safety of its students, faculty, staff, and the public,” the university said in a press release.

Spencer was behind the white supremacy “Unite the Right” rally at the University of Virginia Saturday that ended in one person killed and 19 more injured after a participant ran his car into a group of counter-protesters.

Spencer is the self-proclaimed leader of the alt-right and has a dream of an all white “ethnostate.” He’s well known for his speeches espousing white nationalism, including one he made last December at an alt-right conference in Washington, D.C., where talk of Trump’s victory was met with Nazi salutes and cheers.

And Spencer still has his sights set on visiting a university in September: the University of Florida. He is in talks with UF about a speaking event September 12.