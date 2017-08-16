Newsvine

University of Florida denies white nationalist Richard Spencer

Just days after white nationalist and self-described “alt-right” speaker Richard Spencer was denied by Texas A&M University to hold a speaking event on campus in September, the University of Florida has followed suit.

In an email to students Wednesday morning, UF President W. Kent Fuchs said the administration has denied Spencer’s campus speaking request for Sept. 12, citing major safety concerns.

“The likelihood of violence and potential injury – not the words or ideas – has caused us to take this action,” Fuchs wrote. “The University of Florida remains unwaveringly dedicated to free speech and the spirit of public discourse. However, the First Amendment does not require a public institution to risk imminent violence to students and others.”

But members of Spencer’s organization, the National Policy Institute, say they’ll fight for Spencer’s right to appear at UF.

