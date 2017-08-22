Penn State becomes fifth university to deny white nationalist Richard Spencer

Penn State University is now the fifth college in recent weeks to refuse to allow white nationalist and “alt-right” speaker Richard Spencer to hold an on-campus speaking event.

Spencer and his organization, National Policy Institute, were recently denied from the University of Florida, Michigan State and Louisiana State. Texas A&M also cancelled an event Spencer had scheduled for Sept. 11.

In a statement Tuesday, Penn State President Eric Barron cited safety concerns as the main reason for denying a request for Spencer to speak made by someone on his behalf.