Newsvine

Ramsey Touchberry

 

About USA TODAY College Correspondent, WUFT News reporter in Gainesville, FL. Former editor-in-chief of the Florida Political Review. Broadcast journalism student at the University of Florida. Articles: 48 Seeds: 15 Comments: 410 Since: Oct 2013

Penn State becomes fifth university to deny white nationalist Richard Spencer

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Ramsey Touchberry View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:27 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Penn State University is now the fifth college in recent weeks to refuse to allow white nationalist and “alt-right” speaker Richard Spencer to hold an on-campus speaking event.

Spencer and his organization, National Policy Institute, were recently denied from the University of FloridaMichigan State and Louisiana StateTexas A&M also cancelled an event Spencer had scheduled for Sept. 11.

In a statement Tuesday, Penn State President Eric Barron cited safety concerns as the main reason for denying a request for Spencer to speak made by someone on his behalf.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor